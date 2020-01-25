Hospital supports ski helmet safety for children

NORTH CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is making sure every child in its community who wants a ski helmet, gets one.
It’s part of a helmet safety initiative to ensure local schoolchildren have appropriate helmets for their participation in ski programs, including the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Ski Program in the Conway School District and the Fryeburg Junior Ski Program.
Memorial Hospital Foundation created the Roger Clapp Memorial Ski Helmet Fund to help put “a lid on every kid.” Clapp, who died in 2013, was a hospital trustee for many years and a passionate skier. Family and friends make memorial donations to the fund and continue to encourage contributions. Contributions also come through a special employee giving program.
The donations enable the foundation to provide new, safety approved helmets for free, or at a discounted rate, to children in the ski programs.
More than 200 helmets were distributed to students in December, prior to the start of the youth ski program season. To qualify for a free helmet, students must be enrolled in the school’s free/reduced rate meals program, while others have the opportunity to purchase helmets at a significant discount.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Roger Clapp Memorial Ski Helmet Fund will find more information at www.memorialhospitalnh.org/waystogive or call 356-5461 ext. 2269.