A Saturday morning fire in Hudson left a two people homeless.
Around 6:45 a.m., Hudson firefighters rushed to 21 Alvirne Drive. They found heavy fire across the front porch of the house, burning into the home.
The couple who lived in the house escaped without injury, but their cat died in the fire.
Firefighters put the fire out by 8:30 a.m., but the fire had damaged the house. A fire department news release said the couple's home was likely a total loss.
Hudson Fire Prevention Office Steven Dube is still investigating the fire, but said