In August 2020, executives at the American Red Cross gathered to discuss a tragedy. A 6-year-old girl had drowned at a Los Angeles summer camp the year before, and her parents were claiming shoddy lifeguard training by a Red Cross instructor was partly to blame.

"How bad is it?" one senior executive asked, according to John McCallum, a former quality assurance manager and one of seven people on the video call.

John McCallum

John McCallum, a former quality assurance manager at the American Red Cross.  
Summerkids Camp

The entrance to Summerkids Camp in Altadena, Calif.  
Doug Forbes

Doug Forbes looks at a photo of his late daughter, Roxie Forbes, on June 19 in Pasadena, Calif.  