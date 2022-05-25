How you talk about the Texas school shooting with your children depends on their age, said Rik Cornell, vice president of community relations at the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.
For the littlest ones? “Keep them away from the news,” Cornell said. “And keep them away from the conversations that parents are having.”
“Kids listen,” he said. “And they hear that Mom’s sad and upset about these children that have died and they get scared.
“It’s just added trauma to children that have been traumatized for the past two years already,” Cornell said.
Elementary school children are more likely to hear about tragic events at school, so Cornell has different advice for these parents. “You have to start explaining a few things, but you explain it based on their age and their ability to hear,” Cornell said. “What a fourth-grader can understand is different than what a seventh-grader can understand.”
“I think it’s important to let children know that we’re here to protect them and we’re going to make sure they’re as safe as can be,” he said.
For older kids, the best approach is to listen, Cornell said. “I think for teenagers, they just want to be heard,” he said. “Because the reality is they know there’s nothing the parent can do. The secret’s over; there is no Santa Claus, and they know that there’s nothing they can do.
“But just the mere fact that they can communicate their frustration and their anger and their scared-ness with another person means that they’re not alone,” he said.
If children continue to have trouble eating, sleeping or returning to normal activities after a few weeks, it may be time to seek professional help to help them cope with their fears, Cornell said.
The American Psychological Association (apa.org) offers tips to help children manage their distress:
• Talk with your child, allowing them to express their ideas before you respond.
• Listen for misinformation and gently correct them.
• Reinforce ideas of safety and security.
• Keep home a safe place. Consider planning a favorite family activity.
• Watch for signs of stress, fear or anxiety, such as trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, changes in mood and difficulty concentrating on school work.
• Some children may find it helpful to express their feelings through art or stories.
• Take “news breaks.” Limit the time spent watching news or being online, as constant exposure can heighten anxiety and fears.
• Monitor adult conversations.
• Check in often, providing extra time, attention and patience.
• Be a model for how to manage traumatic events. Keep regular schedules for activities such as family meals to restore a sense of security and normalcy.
• Seek help if you or your children are feeling overwhelmed.