A Saturday morning fire in Hudson left two people homeless.
Around 6:45 a.m., Hudson firefighters rushed to 21 Alvirne Drive, where they found heavy fire across the front porch of the house, burning into the home.
The couple living in the house escaped without injury, but their cat died in the fire.
Firefighters put the fire out by 8:30 a.m., but the fire department said in a statement that the home likely was a total loss.
Hudson Fire prevention officer Steven Dube is still investigating the fire.