A man killed in a motorcycle accident Monday night on Route 102 in Hudson has been identified as an active duty fire lieutenant in town.
Fire Lt. Todd J. Berube died from injuries from the crash, which happened shortly after 6 p.m., according to a news release.
Police and firefighters began to administer life saving care to their colleague and “brother,” according to a news release, but to no avail. Berube, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined a 2018 Mazda 3 traveling east on Route 102 took a left-hand turn and Berube, driving a 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle in the opposite direction, crashed into the passenger side of the Mazda. He was wearing a DOT approved helmet, according to the release.
Berube joined the Hudson Fire Department on July 1, 2002 as a full-time firefighter after starting his career in Milford as a call firefighter. Since January 2020, he also worked as a call firefighter in Litchfield.
“Todd was promoted to the rank of lieutenant with the Hudson Fire Department on January 29, 2017 and was well known for his dedication and pride of the fire service and for his love of his family,” Hudson fire wrote in the announcement. “We wish to offer Todd’s family, friends and coworkers our most sincere condolences as we all process this tremendous loss.”
"Todd was very dedicated to the fire service and made a large impact at Hudson Fire," the post reads. "Among his accomplishments were implementing our RED Shirt Friday program, acting as an advisor to Explorer Post #550 and serving on the Fitness Committee."
The department asks for privacy for the Berube family. Funeral arrangements are pending.