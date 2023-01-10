Fire Lt. Todd J. Berube

 Provided by Hudson Fire Department

A man killed in a motorcycle accident Monday night on Route 102 in Hudson has been identified as an active duty fire lieutenant in town.

Motorcycle accident

Hudson Fire Lt. Todd J. Berube died from injuries from a motorcycle accident Monday night on route 102 in Hudson, the fire department said Tuesday.
Todd J. Berube

A photo of Todd J. Berube taken by David Morin, according to a Facebook post by the Professional Firefighters of Hudson.