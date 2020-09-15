FRANCONIA -- A Hudson man was medflighted Monday with serious injuries after the box truck he was driving slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 in Franconia, state police said.
State troopers responded to a reported crash on the highway around 3:21 p.m. Monday and discovered a box truck driven by Michael Giardina, 39, of Hudson, had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer hauling lumber driven by Gregory Duchene, 40, of Quebec, Canada, officials said.
Giardina suffered serious injuries and was being cared for by good Samaritans when emergency crews arrived, state police said.
Giardina was flown via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where his current condition has not been released.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police Troop F barracks at 603-846-3333.