Hudson man suffers serious injuries after car strikes tree

A 41-year-old Hudson man was flown to a Boston hospital Saturday afternoon after his car left Speare Road in town and struck a tree.
The single-car accident happened around 4:56 p.m. by Kara’s Crossing.
Michel Rodier was driving a 2013 Mazda CX-5 north on Speare Road when it went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release.
He suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.
Speare Road was shut down for several hours while patrol officers, Hudson Fire EMTs, and members of the HPD Accident Reconstruction Team were on scene. The accident remains under investigation.