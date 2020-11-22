Hudson man suffers serious injuries after car strikes tree

a 2013 Mazda CX-5 crashed into a tree in Hudson Saturday night. The driver, Michel Rodier, was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. 

 Courtesy/Hudson Police

A 41-year-old Hudson man was flown to a Boston hospital Saturday afternoon after his car left Speare Road in town and struck a tree.

The single-car accident happened around 4:56 p.m. by Kara’s Crossing.

Michel Rodier was driving a 2013 Mazda CX-5 north on Speare Road when it went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release. 

He suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Speare Road was shut down for several hours while patrol officers, Hudson Fire EMTs, and members of the HPD Accident Reconstruction Team were on scene. The accident remains under investigation.

Sunday, November 22, 2020
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Friday, November 20, 2020