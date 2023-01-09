Hudson police investigating fatal accident on Route 102 Staff Report Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hudson police responded to reports of a fatal accident Monday night along Route 102 involving a motorcycle and car.Initial reports indicate first responders performed CPR at the scene on a male before the victim was pronounced deceased.Hudson police asked drivers to avoid the area of Route 102 in front of Rocco’s Pizza and West Road.“The road will be closed through and around this area for an undetermined and likely significant amount of time while this incident is under investigation,” Hudson police said in a statement.No further information was available Monday night. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hudson police investigating fatal accident on Route 102 Most stores reopen at Merrimack Premium Outlets Truck crashes into 5 new cars at Exeter Volvo dealership +3 Counselors available after Merrimack High student killed in head-on crash 18-year-old killed in Merrimack head-on crash Appeals court strikes down ban on 'bump stocks' +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Peabody, Mass. police looking for missing man who may be headed for NH Majority of stores remain closed at Merrimack Premium Outlets after rock slide State trooper rescues dog found near edge of icy bridge in Shelburne Individual shot, killed by police in Gilford identified as teenager Death in the mountains: Summer hikers underestimate the danger of White Mountain winters Conn. police officer fired as youth hockey coach after incident in Hooksett Counselors available after Merrimack High student killed in head-on crash Truck crashes into 5 new cars at Exeter Volvo dealership Two killed in separate Mass. crashes on New Year's Day Vermont man's body recovered from Connecticut River Request News Coverage