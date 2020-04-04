State police say an intoxicated driver seriously injured his passenger in a crash early Saturday morning in Hudson.
Zachary Nardini, 24, of Windham, was driving a pickup trick on Old Landfill Road just before 2 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole, crushing the passenger side of his truck, according to State Police Troop B.
The passenger, Chantal Gora, 23, of Hudson, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, they said. A Hudson ambulance brought Gora to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Nardini, who was uninjured, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, state police said, and will be arraigned May 7 in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.