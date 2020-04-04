Hudson crash April4 2020

A Hudson woman was hurt in a crash early Saturday on Old Landfill Road in Hudson. 

 Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

State police say an intoxicated driver seriously hurt his passenger in a crash in Hudson.

In a news release, state police said Zachary Nardini, 24, of Windham, was driving a pickup trick on Old Landfill Road just before 2 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the road.

Nardini hit a telephone pole, crushing the passenger side of his truck. 

His passenger, Chantal Gora, 23, of Hudson, was seriously hurt in the crash, but her injuries were not life-threatening, according to state police. A Hudson ambulance took Gora to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Nardini was not hurt in the crash. 

State police said their investigation determined Nardini had been impaired. 

Nardini was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned May 7 in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.
 
State police ask anyone with information about the crash call Trooper Kyle Foster at the State Police Troop B Barracks, 603-223-4381.
 
 

Tags

Saturday, April 04, 2020
Friday, April 03, 2020