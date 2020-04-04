State police say an intoxicated driver seriously hurt his passenger in a crash in Hudson.
In a news release, state police said Zachary Nardini, 24, of Windham, was driving a pickup trick on Old Landfill Road just before 2 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the road.
Nardini hit a telephone pole, crushing the passenger side of his truck.
His passenger, Chantal Gora, 23, of Hudson, was seriously hurt in the crash, but her injuries were not life-threatening, according to state police. A Hudson ambulance took Gora to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Nardini was not hurt in the crash.
State police said their investigation determined Nardini had been impaired.