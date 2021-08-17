A Hudson worker is recovering after the fire department freed his foot, after he wedged it in a manhole cover at a factory Tuesday morning.
Rick Perino, safety director of Concrete Systems Inc., in Hudson, said one of the company's employees was working on a manhole early Tuesday, when a piece of the manhole broke. The worker's foot slipped, Perino said, and was wedged in tight.
The Hudson Fire Department arrived just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters and other plant employees spent about 45 minutes using wooden wedges and blocks to get the man's foot out, and used a cutting torch to remove some of the concrete and steel wedging the man's foot in.
The man's foot was extricated, and he was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for treatment of what firefighters termed a non-life threatening injury. The fire department did not identify the worker, or provide an update on his condition.
But Perino said he would recover, and was not expected to suffer permanent injury.
The Hudson Fire Department notified the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has opened an investigation to make sure Concrete Systems Inc. complied with any applicable safety standards. Perino said it is required to notify OSHA when an employee is sent to the hospital.