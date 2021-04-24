Human remains found near Manchester rail trail

MANCHESTER - Police are investigating after the discovery of what they said appear to be human remains near the rail trail in Manchester.
Manchester police were alerted to the discovery on Friday night by Auburn police, and found the remains about 1,000 feet in from the Proctor Road gate off Candia Road, according to a news release. A city police cruiser blocked off that area on Saturday.
The state medical examiner was on the scene Saturday, police said. Officials said no identification has been made.