The family of a Gorham woman missing for 43 years will likely have to wait several more months before authorities are able to positively identify the human remains recovered from her car found last week in the Connecticut River in Lancaster.
The remains will be sent to a laboratory to extract DNA to confirm the identity.
“The process could take a year or more,” New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. Robert Mancini Jr. said.
The Pontiac belonging to Alberta Leeman was the focus of a search by a dive team last Friday after it was recently found during a Fish and Game training exercise at the bottom of the Connecticut River in 14 feet of water.
Leeman, who was 63 years old at the time, vanished in July 1978. While authorities are still trying to piece together the circumstances that led to her car ending up in the river, they have said that her disappearance isn’t believed to be suspicious.
Leeman’s family may be closer to getting answers, but they know that until the remains are positively identified there’s always the possibility that any bones found in Leeman’s submerged car could belong to someone else.
Leeman’s granddaughter, Roxanne McLain of Gilman, Vt., said the family has already been advised that it could take up to a year before they know the results.
Until then, she said the family will continue to wait for “100% closure.”
That means that the scenarios that have haunted the family for years will also continue.
McLain acknowledged that it’s still possible that someone could have harmed her grandmother and taken off with her car.
“What if somebody bopped her on the head and buried her somewhere someplace and stole her car? Who knows now. We’ve got a whole new ballgame until those bones are identified,” she said.
At this point, the state Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed only that the bones were human.
The office will be instrumental in the identification process.
Sgt. Matt Koehler of the State Police Major Crime Unit and commander of the Cold Case Unit said the office will review the remains and take appropriate action.
“What steps they take will depend on what they observe. How long the process takes depends on a myriad of factors,” he said.