The remains of a Las Vegas man have been identified nearly 23 years after they were found off the coast of Maine.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced Wednesday that it confirmed the remains, which were found on July 24, 2000, belonged to 84-year-old Philip Kahn. It is unknown how Kahn ended up in Maine. The medical examiner's office said he flew from Las Vegas to New York that month.
The partially skeletonized remains were found 27 miles off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean near Grand Manan Banks, but attempts at the time to identify them using DNA and fingerprints were unsuccessful. The fingerprints were submitted to the FBI, but there were no matches. A DNA sample was uploaded to the FBI's Combined DNA Index (CODIS).
The medical examiner's office tried to ID the man again in 2019 with new technology. Parabon Nanolabs analyzed the DNA and attempted forensic genealogy, which revealed the man was Ashkenazi Jewish, but did not produce any viable leads to identify him.
The medical examiner revisited the case once again last March when staff met with the FBI's Deceased Persons Identification Services Division to discuss updated technology that could help in the case.
The FBI matched the fingerprints and dental records to Kahn, who had been reported missing in Las Vegas in 2000.
Kahn's next of kin has been notified, according to the medical examiner's office.