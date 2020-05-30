MANCHESTER — A demonstration held to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned tense Saturday afternoon.
Police handcuffed and arrested two men who drove by a group protesters who had gathered outside the police station. Witnesses said one of the men drew a gun.
Prior to that incident, protesters and police officers, including Chief Carlo Capano, had joined together in a moment of silence. That's when a pickup truck drove by and a confrontation occurred between the men in the truck and the demonstrators.
"He drove up the street yelling "Trump!"" said Candice Fortune, a protester. "He decided to turn back around, close enough for us to hear him."
There was a blue "Trump 2020" flag flying in the back of the pickup truck. The truck's rear window sported a Confederate flag sticker with a skull in the center, and in support of a border wall.
The man slowed almost to a stop in front of the police station, and protesters ran toward it. Someone threw a plastic water bottle at the side of the truck. The driver made a U-turn on Valley Street, and pulled into a small parking lot.
Protesters ran across Valley Street, toward the truck, and police followed.
Several protesters, including Fortune and Jakeila Brewer, said they saw the driver get out of the truck with a handgun in his right hand.
Brewer said the man quickly got back into the truck. More police officers rushed to surround the pickup truck.
A few minutes later, a Manchester police cruiser pulled up about 10 feet away from the truck. Manchester police officers walked two handcuffed men from the truck, and into the cruiser.
Police have not yet released an account of the incident.
Earlier Saturday, hundreds gathered for a peaceful march in Veterans Park.
Floyd, a black man, died Monday after being pinned down by a white police officer, who ignored his pleas that he could not breathe. The officer has been charged with murder.
A video that captured the scene sparked protests that have spread to cities around the country. In Minneapolis, those protests have turned increasingly violent.
After Saturday morning's march, Gov. Chris Sununu issued the following statement:
“This morning I called the organizers ahead of the George Floyd March in Manchester to let them know the State of New Hampshire stands with them in their calls for justice. This important conversation must continue and we must constructively work together as a nation to ensure there is change.”
About 100 protesters are gathered outside the Manchester police station. Valley Street was closed to traffic briefly Saturday.