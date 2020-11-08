A hunter who fell from a tree stand had to be rescued by Fish and Game conservation officers in Shelburne on Saturday night.
Fish and Game officials said a family member reported about 7:30 p.m. that Garret Waterman, 35, of Gorham, had not returned from a hunt in the Conner Brook area of the White Mountain National Forest.
"Fortunately he had told family members where he would be hunting, so when he failed to return, they knew where to direct the responding officers," Fish and Game said in a news release on Sunday.
Conservation officers accompanied by search dog Moxie began looking for Waterman about 9:20 p.m. They traveled more than two miles in almost two hours before Moxie and her handler located the hunter.
"Waterman had suffered a lower leg injury after a fall from his tree stand which prevented him from being able to bear weight and walk out," the news release said. "With no cell phone coverage in the area he was unable to call for help."
Conservation officers, a State Police trooper, family members, and a friend hiked into the location and after Waterman's injury was assessed and treated, he was assisted out .2 miles to a Forest Service Road, according to Fish and Game. There he was placed in a vehicle and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.