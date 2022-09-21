Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it headed toward Bermuda after slamming Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the Turks and Caicos Islands with heavy rains and flooding, a U.S. government agency said.

With its eye now about 700 miles southwest of Bermuda, Fiona was packing winds as high as 130 miles per hour and was expected to strengthen as it moved north, the National Hurricane Center said in an early Wednesday report.