SALISBURY — A husband and wife died in a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon on West Salisbury Road in Salisbury, state fire officials announced Monday.
State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi and Salisbury Fire Chief William MacDuffie Jr. said Eaton Clapp, 73, and his wife Nancy Clapp, 70, were found dead in their home at 516 West Salisbury Road. The couple were identified after autopsies were performed at Concord Hospital.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths accidental, and determined the Clapps died due to smoke inhalation injuries.
The cause of the fire that damaged the couple’s home and an attached barn remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office and the Salisbury Fire Department.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling through the home’s roof, fire officials said. He was transported to Concord Hospital, where he was evaluated and released Sunday.
A caller reported the fire Sunday around 1:30 p.m. Officials said Salisbury firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence and requested mutual aid. Multiple departments from across the region responded to the call, which was upgraded to a third alarm.
Parisi reminds homeowners of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home, keeping exits clear of debris and having a home fire escape plan.