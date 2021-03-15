An Epping man who suffered an accidental gunshot wound while cleaning his gun Sunday remains hospitalized.
Christopher Martel, 34, was listed in fair condition Monday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, according to hospital spokesman Lynn Robbins.
Martel’s wife, Crystal, 42, was also injured in the incident at their home on Mast Road when the 9mm gun went off and a bullet passed through her husband’s thigh and then hit her thigh, police said.
Police described their injuries as serious, but Crystal Martel was treated and released from the hospital.
The case remains under investigation, but police are treating it as an accidental shooting and no charges are expected.
Police Chief Michael Wallace said Monday that police had not spoken with Christopher Martel about the incident as he was hospitalized.