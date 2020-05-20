State transportation officials are warning commuters that work scheduled to begin Thursday on the Interstate 293 northbound bridge over the Merrimack River could cause delays.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that Thursday night work will take place to shift traffic on the bridge to allow work to be performed on the second half of the bridge. A concrete barrier will remain between the travel lanes and the work area.
The two-lane configuration is expected to remain in place until early August.
The work to create the traffic shift is scheduled to take place between the hours of 7 p.m. on Thursday and noon Friday. Lane closures will be required to perform the work.
The work is expected to take one night to complete, however additional work days may be required due to weather conditions.
This project consists of bridge preservation work on I-293 northbound and southbound bridges over the Merrimack River and PanAm Railroad in Bedford and Manchester. The scope included deck repair, pier rehab and replacement of modular expansion joints.
R.S. Audley Inc. of Bow is the contractor for the $4.7 million project, which has a target completion date of September 25.