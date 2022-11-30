I-93 bridgework in Manchester is in final stages Provided by NH DOT Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is in the final stages of construction for the bridge preservation project on the bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond.Paving, striping, and guardrail work is taking place and will require several daytime lane closures and traffic shifts over the next two weeks.The Exit 8 on-ramp to I-93 southbound from Wellington Road will be reopened on Friday, Dec. 9.Weather permitting, lane closures will be in use several times over the next two weeks between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.Slower traffic will be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.This $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being constructed by R.S. Audley, Inc. from Bow. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Public meeting Dec. 7 on RAISE Manchester infrastructure project Police: Bay State man was going 116 mph - while drunk Wellington Road entrance ramp reopening delayed 9 days by DOT Nashua police investigating Thanksgiving Eve hit-and-run NH state trooper uses cruiser to stop wrong-way driver on I-95 +2 {{title}} Most Popular Barrington woman killed, five injured in Thanksgiving Day rollover crash in Portsmouth Body of missing Mass. hiker found Search for hiker turns to recovery NH state trooper uses cruiser to stop wrong-way driver on I-95 No injuries reported in 2-alarm Hanover house fire Dog dies in house fire on West Side Trooper pulls over two driving over 100 mph; both arrested for DWI Barrington man, 25, killed in Dover crash early Sunday Wellington Road entrance ramp reopening delayed 9 days by DOT Search for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains ends Monday, resumes Tuesday AM Request News Coverage