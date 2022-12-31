HART'S LOCATION - An experienced ice climber was rescued after being struck by falling ice at Willey's Slide, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

First responders, including Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Service and state conservation officers, responded to a call about 3:25 for an injured hiker and located James Lawrence, 37, of Dover, being assisted down the trail by his climbing partner and other climbers Friday afternoon.