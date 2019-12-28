ROCHESTER — A driver lost control on an icy road and was injured striking two parked cars.
Local police said Tyler Leary, 28, of Rochester, was driving a Cadillac sedan west on Cross Road just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday when he hit a patch of ice.
Leary lost control of the vehicle and drove through a fence at 11 Cross Road, where it struck a pickup truck parked outside 13 Cross Road. The truck was pushed into another truck parked in the same driveway.
Rochester police, firefighters, and Frisbie Memorial Hospital EMS responded to the scene. Leary was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Leary's Cadillac was heavily damaged, police said, and had to be towed. The two trucks were only moderately damaged. Fencing and other debris were left strewn across the road and yard by the crash, police said.
After further investigation, Leary was subsequently charged with driving after revocation or suspension. He was released for appearance Jan. 27 in Rochester district court.
Anyone with information can call Officer Timothy Costin of the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7128.
