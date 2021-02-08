Members of Plymouth Fire-Rescue practiced techniques Saturday to rescue people who have fall through the ice.
The training session was held at Loon Lake in Plymouth.
"This training is of particular importance as people continue to find alternative outdoor activities like snowmobiling, hiking and cross-country skiing while attempting to maintain social-distancing guidelines," the department said in a news release.
Over the weekend, Fish and Game conservation officers responded to several reports of snowmobiles and ATVs through the ice in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.
More information about ice safety can be found at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html