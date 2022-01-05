Treacherous road conditions caused numerous crashes across southern New Hampshire Wednesday morning -- including an incident at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The Manchester airport temporarily closed all runways and taxiways after a FedEx plane slid off the runway while taxiing for departure about 9:30 a.m.
The plane, a Boeing 767, struck the airport’s anemometer, a device used to measure wind speed and direction. The aircraft sustained minor damage to a wing and was towed to the FedEx ramp.
There were no injuries reported and by noon the airport had resumed operations, officials said.
Crashes closed portions of I-93 in Windham and Hooksett, I-89 southbound in Bow, Route 4 in Epsom and Route 101 in Peterborough. A truck towing a trailer also flipped over on Route 101 in Exeter during the late morning.
State police announced that I-93 south of the Hooksett tolls was closed mid-morning due to multiple crashes, and urged drivers to seek alternate routes. Multi-vehicle crashes were reported in Bow, Windham and Exeter.
In Manchester, the transit authority announced that it was temporarily suspending all city bus service due to the icy roads.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. for much of the state on Wednesday. Slippery conditions eased as temperatures rose by early afternoon.
The next round of wintry weather is due on Friday, with snow predicted.