An Illinois man was injured Tuesday when the snowmobile he was riding hit a tree while on a guided tour in Bretton Woods, officials said.
Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a man identified by conservation officers as Jonathan L. Shaver, 21, of Manhattan, Ill., was injured when the rental snowmobile he had been riding veered off the trail and hit a tree. Shaver was part of a guided snowmobile tour on Corridor 11 (Base Station Road) in Bretton Woods when the crash occurred, officials said.
A member of the tour called 911, and emergency personnel from Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, a Carroll police officer and a conservation officer responded.
Shaver was transported by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment, officials said.
Conservation officers reported Shaver had traveled approximately one mile since starting the guided snowmobile tour at 2:30 p.m. and had never operated a snowmobile before.
The victim was wearing a helmet and inexperience is considered the primary contributing factor in the crash, officials said.