Following the horrific killing of George Floyd earlier this year in Minneapolis, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement officials say community policing in 2020 is more critical than ever.
“The police must be in our communities building partnerships and relationships before a crisis begins,” said Charlie Dennis, president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.
Police officials from throughout the state gathered outside of the Nashua Police Department on Tuesday to recognize National Community Policing Week and highlight the need for strong relations between police officers and the public.
“This tragic event has culminated in a national look at policing in general, and police reforms,” Dennis said of the Floyd murder.
Bennett Stusse of the Nashua Police Department said his department is filled with progressive and forward thinking ideas that are not only set into action, but make collaboration between police and residents easier.
There are various police programs within the Gate City that enforce community policing by building strong connections rooted in trust and mutual respect, according to Stusse, who mentioned The Mirror Project, Nashua Police Athletic League, citizen police academies and crime watch organizations.
“Nashua’s partnerships have allowed for lower levels of fear and higher degrees of trust,” he said.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both D-N.H., hosted Tuesday’s media event to recognize New Hampshire police officers for the vital work they perform each day on the frontlines of the pandemic; both were instrumental in establishing a bipartisan resolution with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) in recognition of community policing.
“We may disagree over some issues, but there is widespread support for law enforcement, and there is a recognition of how important non-corrupt law enforcement is,” said Shaheen, adding it is unfortunate that efforts are being made to try to politicize support for police.
Law enforcement in New Hampshire and across the country must have the resources necessary to effectively support their communities, said Shaheen.
The events throughout the past few months have underscored just how important it is that law enforcement officers build trust with the individuals that they are sworn to protect, she said, stressing the need to address racial inequities that exist and have discussions about these challenges facing local communities.
“There are important and good discussions going on to make sure that throughout New Hampshire and throughout our country we are living up, as best as we can, to that promise of equal justice before the law,” agreed Hassan. “And certainly we have heard from communities of color in particular that their experience can be different than White citizens’ experiences and we need to continue to do the work to live up to the promise of this country and to the values this country was founded on.”
Community policing is one way to help accomplish that goal, said Hassan.
“There is a simple brilliance with this style of policing,” agreed Lt. Mark Morrison of the Londonderry Police Department and New Hampshire Police Association.
By interacting with the community on a regular basis -- not just during calls for service -- law enforcement can help intercept issues before they grow into larger problems, Morrison said.
Bryant “Corky” Messner, who is running against Shaheen in the upcoming election, said in a statement that Shaheen has been “silent on the unrest in our nation.”
“In New Hampshire, she says she supports law enforcement. In Washington, D.C., she refuses to condemn the ‘defund the police’ movement,” Messner said. “In New Hampshire, Sen. Shaheen says she opposes riots and violent mobs. In D.C., she refuses to condemn her own party for enabling them.”