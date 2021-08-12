LACONIA -- As the sun set Thursday, rescue workers looked for a missing man in Paugus Bay, while another swimmer lay in critical condition in the hospital after a near-drowning at Ahern State Park on Lake Winnisquam.
“I can’t remember two (water-related calls) in the same day,” Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said, “let alone at the same time.”
He said that around 4:50 p.m., his department responded to a water rescue near the Margate Resort, on the southeastern side of Paugus Bay.
Beattie said the initial report was a man believed to be a resident of the Lakes Region fell off a boat “and he never resurfaced.”
The Laconia Fire Department put two of its boats as well as swimmers into the search effort, which included vessels and personnel from Marine Patrol and the Department of Fish and Game. The Laconia Police Department assisted by flying a drone over the search area.
Beattie said the water near the Margate is relatively shallow and that a current takes it toward Lakeport.
Beattie said Thursday evening he didn’t know how much longer the search would go on.
Approximately 10 minutes after the call near the Margate, Beattie said Laconia firefighters responded to a reported near-drowning at the main beach at Ahern State Park.
A man was pulled from the lake and CPR was performed. He was later transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia, said Beattie.