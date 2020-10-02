The driver accused of causing a major gasoline tanker crash on Route 101 in Epping last year has been indicted on charges that she allegedly swerved and was talking on the phone at the time.
Desiree Gulyban, 26, of Hampton, is facing one count each of felony second-degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for her alleged role in the Dec. 16, 2019 crash that created a significant environmental cleanup operation after 6,000 gallons of gasoline spilled out of the tanker.
The indictments handed up by a Rockingham County grand jury accuse Gulyban of swerving her car out of her travel lane and/or talking on the phone while she was driving.
Gulyban’s car struck a JP Noonan Transportation tanker driven by Jeffry Beaulieu, who suffered multiple broken ribs, a skull fracture, multiple broken vertebrae, and a broken femur, according to the indictments.
State police said Beaulieu was ejected from the tractor-trailer. Witnesses described him as being covered in fuel.
Authorities said Gulyban was traveling westbound between Exits 6 and 7 when she struck the tanker, causing it to overturn and spill 6,000 gallons of gasoline in a wooded area along the side of Route 101. The tanker was carrying 11,000 gallons at the time of the crash.
When questioned by investigators after the crash, Gulyban told them that she was driving in the left lane and was “unaware of her speed” when she intentionally swerved to the right in an attempt to drive off the highway to “end it all,” state police wrote in an affidavit.
The affidavit said Gulyban told police that she had been feeling suicidal for a few days before the accident and she denied ever seeing the tanker.