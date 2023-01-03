Gilford officer-involved shooting
A Gilford Police Department SUV sits late Monday morning at the intersection of Varney Point Roads Left and Right behind which is the residence at 5 Varney Point Road Left where a resident was fatally shot Sunday night by a Gilford police officer.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Officials have identified the individual shot and killed by police Sunday night in Gilford as a 17-year-old male.

The Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday said Mischa Fay, 17, was shot after Gilford police responded to a report of a resident armed with a knife at a home on Varney Point Road.