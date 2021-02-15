A Maine woman was seriously injured when the snowmobile she was driving crashed into a bobhouse Sunday on Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsboro.
Jennie Larson, 20, of Biddeford, Maine, had “never rode a snowmobile before,” and “did not know how to operate the snowmobile to include turning or stopping” when it appears she pinned the machine’s throttle and traveled at a high rate of speed until crashing into a bobhouse and tearing a hole in the side of the structure, conservation officers said in a release.
Larson was thrown from the snowmobile and landed inside the bobhouse, officials said. The snowmobile ended up behind the shack.
Larson's friends called 911 and several police, fire and conservation officers responded to the scene. She was transported to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said Larson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Inexperience and speed appear to be the primary factors in the accident, officials said.
The snowmobile and bobhouse were heavily damaged.