A 14-year-old camper from Florida had to be rescued Thursday night after he was injured while hiking on Mount Moosilauke.The youth, part of a camp group from Vermont that was hiking on the Gorge Brook Trail, hurt his leg and was unable to continue, according to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game.Conservation officers, along with volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team and staff from the Moosilauke Ravine Lodge, set out to rescue the boy about 8:30 p.m.Two hours later, rescuers met up with the hikers and carried the injured youth down the trail, reaching the trailhead about 1:15 a.m. Friday.Fish and Game said the incident is a reminder for anyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this summer to "think ahead and make safe decisions.""The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving," the agency said in its news release.For safety tips, visit hikesafe.com.