Hiker rescue

A helicopter rescue saved what would have been a grueling 16-20 hour hiker rescue on foot.

 Provided by NH Fish & Game

A 42-year-old woman from Brooklyn, New York, was airlifted Friday by the New Hampshire National Guard after she injured a leg while hiking on Mount Guyot in Grafton County.

On Thursday just before 9 p.m., the Appalachian Mountain Club notified New Hampshire Fish and Game of an injured hiker near the Guyot Shelter. Mariapaz Carolina Gomez-Jones was on the first day of a three-day hike around the 32-mile Pemigewasset Loop when she slipped on a rock, causing an injury that prevented her from continuing. A companion and a good Samaritan hiker carried her to the Guyot Shelter overflow tent site where they spent the night. The shelter's AMC caretaker provided assistance and radioed for help.