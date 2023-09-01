A 42-year-old woman from Brooklyn, New York, was airlifted Friday by the New Hampshire National Guard after she injured a leg while hiking on Mount Guyot in Grafton County.
On Thursday just before 9 p.m., the Appalachian Mountain Club notified New Hampshire Fish and Game of an injured hiker near the Guyot Shelter. Mariapaz Carolina Gomez-Jones was on the first day of a three-day hike around the 32-mile Pemigewasset Loop when she slipped on a rock, causing an injury that prevented her from continuing. A companion and a good Samaritan hiker carried her to the Guyot Shelter overflow tent site where they spent the night. The shelter's AMC caretaker provided assistance and radioed for help.
By early Friday morning her condition hadn't improved, and a carryout would involve crossing 7.5 miles of difficult terrain. The New Hampshire Army National Guard was contacted, and a flight crew left Concord at 10 a.m. By 11:15 a.m., Gomez-Jones was being evaluated at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
The helicopter rescue saved what would have been a grueling 16- to 20-hour rescue on foot, according to a news release from NH Fish and Game.
According to Fish and Game, the hikers were well prepared. Steady rain during June, July and August has caused slippery trail conditions -- which have led to many of the injuries that conservation officers have recently seen.
Appropriate footwear should be worn, and hiking boots that provide support, protection and traction are recommended. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Purchasing a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.