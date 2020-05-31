FRANCONIA - Passing hikers helped a Massachusetts woman to safety after she fell multiple times while hiking on a slippery trail, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Hannah Walsh, 24, of Quincy, Mass., could no longer continue descending the Bridle Path around 8 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said in a release.
As a team of conservation officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue started for the trailhead after receiving a 911 call, passing hikers piggybacked Walsh down the trail, according to the release. The group met up with the rescue team, who assessed Walsh’s injuries, and she was able to hobble the rest of the way to the trailhead, Fish and Game said. Fellow hikers took Walsh to a hospital around 10 p.m. for further evaluation, the release said.
Fish and Game reminded hikers that snow and ice are still found on many hiking trails in the state and to prepare accordingly for the conditions.