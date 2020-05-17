JAFFREY - A Jaffrey man was carried to safety after becoming injured while hiking in Monadnock State Park, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
James Littlefield was descending the White Cross trail when he twisted his leg around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said in a release.
First responders from Jaffrey, Peterborough, Dublin, Rindge, Troy, Fitzwilliam, and New Ipswich joined Fish and Game conservation officers and staff from Monadnock State Park members in the rescue operation, which included a total of 43 people, according to the release.
Rescuers got Littlefield to an ambulance around 10:40 p.m. and he was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment of a lower leg injury, Fish and Game said.
Improper hiking attire appeared to be a major contributing factor in Littlefield’s injury, according to the release.
New Hampshire Fish and Game issued a reminder to all hikers that many injuries and rescue efforts can be avoided with proper preparation and proper gear.