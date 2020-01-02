FRANCONIA — A Meredith hiker who survived a cold, snowy night after he fell and was injured near Mount Lincoln was rescued by a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter crew on Thursday morning.
According to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department, Matthew Gunby, 36, had been attempting to make it to the summit of Mount Lafayette on Wednesday when high winds and blowing snow forced him to turn back. In whiteout conditions near Mount Lincoln, Gunby lost the trail and fell down a steep, rocky section into the Walker Brook drainage area commonly called Lincoln’s Throat. He suffered an upper body injury and was unable to make his way back up to the Franconia Ridge trail, so Gunby called 911 for help, Fish and Game said.
Conservation officers and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Services searched throughout the night and into the early morning hours for Gunby, according to the release. However, the initial GPS coordinates from his 911 call did not provide an accurate location, and the search was suspended at 3 a.m.
On Thursday morning, as rescuers were preparing to resume the search, Gunby managed to make another call to 911, which provided a more accurate GPS location, Fish and Game said. That’s when the agency requested help from the National Guard and its helicopter.
A helicopter crew from Concord responded and located Gunby shortly after 10 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, the injured man was safely hoisted into the helicopter, which then transported him to the Cannon Mountain parking lot. A waiting ambulance crew treated Gunby and then brought him to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
