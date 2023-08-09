Helicopter rescue

A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter played a big role in the rescue of an injured hiker on Wednesday. 

 NH FISH AND GAME

THOMPSON AND MESERVES PURCHASE -- Rescue personnel from around the state teamed up to help a severely injured hiker off of Mount Madison on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Susan Beaudoin, 54, from Quebec, slipped and fell from a perched rock on the Daniel Webster Scout Trail, sustaining a very serious leg injury. Beaudoin’s husband ran up the trail to locate an area of cell phone coverage and made a 911 call for help.

Helicopter rescue 2

Rescue personnel tend to Susan Beaudoin after she fell and sustained a serious leg injury while hiking on Mount Madison on Wednesday.