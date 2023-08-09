THOMPSON AND MESERVES PURCHASE -- Rescue personnel from around the state teamed up to help a severely injured hiker off of Mount Madison on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, Susan Beaudoin, 54, from Quebec, slipped and fell from a perched rock on the Daniel Webster Scout Trail, sustaining a very serious leg injury. Beaudoin’s husband ran up the trail to locate an area of cell phone coverage and made a 911 call for help.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified at about 1 p.m. A conservation officer was able to make contact via cellphone and also receive pictures of the injury via text message. The pictures showed the injury could be life-threatening.
Rescue personnel from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR), Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), New Hampshire Army National Guard and additional New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers were all called upon to respond for emergency assistance.
Ground personnel hiked more than two miles from both Dolly Copp Campground in Pinkham Notch and from the AMC Madison Spring Hut, arriving at Beadoin’s location at approximately 2:45 p.m.
At approximately 4 p.m., a helicopter crew from the New Hampshire Army National Guard arrived on scene, having flown north from Concord. Once on scene, the crew utilized a winch line to provide ground crews with a litter. Beaudoin was secured in the litter and hoisted up through the trees to the helicopter. Beaudoin was then transported by air straight to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.
Although her injuries were severe, all indications at the time of the extraction indicated that Beaudoin would survive.
Beaudoin and her husband were both experienced hikers who were well-prepared for their adventure. They had checked the weather prior to ascending into the mountains for the day and were prepared with the knowledge of whom to call in case of an emergency. Rescue crews were equally prepared.