Rescuers hiked more than six miles to help an injured woman on Mt. Chocorua in Albany Thursday afternoon.
Holly Sullivan, 54, of Jackson, was hiking with her dog to the summit on the Piper Trail when she slipped and injured her ankle. Unable to bear weight on the ankle, she called 911 for help about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Conservation officers responded, along with members of the U.S. Forest Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Mountain Rescue Service. The rescuers hiked to Sullivan's location, about 3.2 miles from the trailhead, and carried her in a rescue litter down the trail.
Fish and Game said the carryout was made difficult by ice and snow on the trail, as well as temperatures approaching 80 degrees.
Rescuers reached the trailhead parking lot shortly after 6 p.m., and Sullivan was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Fish and Game reminded hikers that large areas of the White Mountain National Forest still have deep snow and ice, and they should plan for such conditions by carrying traction devices or snowshoes.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit: hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts also are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at: wildnh.com/safe.