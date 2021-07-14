A 69-year-old New York man was rescued from the summit of Middle Sugarloaf Mountain in Bethlehem after he suffered a knee injury Tuesday afternoon.
Charlie Valeska of Rochester, N.Y., told rescuers he felt his knee pop as he reached the summit and he could not bear weight on it, according to a news release from the Fish and Game Department.
Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team reached the injured man just before 5:30 p.m., and carried him in a litter to the trailhead on Zealand Road. A family member met him there and took him for medical treatment.
Fish and Game officials said Valeska was properly equipped for his hike and had hiked in the White Mountains before.
They reminded hikers to visit hikesafe.com for safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear.