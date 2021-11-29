Steve DesRuisseaux, the Manchester firefighter severely burned four weeks ago while fighting a fatal fire, should be heading home from the hospital today, according to social media posts.
DesRuisseaux has done so well at Massachusetts General Hospital that he does not have to detour to a rehabilitation center and can instead go home on Monday, wrote Mary Parah, who launched a GoFundMe campaign for DesRuisseaux.
"It's an incredible day for this fire department," said Manchester Fire Chief Andre Parent. "It was a horrific situation that he arrived at. He did an incredible job, not just Steve, but his whole crew."
DesRuisseaux' staples and foam protecting the burns have been removed, and he is doing well in occupational and physical therapy, Parah wrote. Most people with high burn percentages have to enter a rehab center after hospitalization.
"He has a long road ahead of him with daily occupational and physical therapy and will have nurses visiting him daily, as well," Parah wrote.
On Nov. 6, DesRuisseaux received second- and third-degree burns to more than a third of his body while rescuing people from a second-floor apartment on Dutton Street in the Janesville section of Manchester.
The fire claimed the life of Kathryn Conn, 59, who died of smoke inhalation. Authorities have said the fire was an accident and likely caused by an electrical issue.
Six people, including a baby, had to be rescued from the building. DesRuisseaux had just led a third-floor occupant to a ladder propped against a second-floor staircase when a flashover started burning everything in site.
When his breathing apparatus snagged on the ladder, a fellow firefighter kicked out the legs of the ladder to get DesRuisseaux away from the flashover. He had been at Massachusetts General Hospital ever since.
Parent said Manchester Fire Engine 11 went to Massachusetts General Hospital to bring DesRuisseaux home. He will receive an escort from Massachusetts State Police to the state line, and the New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Police will escort the vehicles -- DesRuisseaux will be riding in a personal vehicle -- to his West Side home.
He should arrive some time in the middle afternoon.
DesRuisseaux is the father of two teenagers. The younger of the two, Jack, 17, has had firefighters from Manchester and Boston on hand to cheer him on during hockey games.
DesRuisseaux has had to undergo at least three surgeries, including grafts where thin layers of his healthy skin are removed and placed over the burned skin, according to Parah's account.
"The pain this guy is in, and literally doesn’t complain is mind boggling. He doesn’t make a peep as they do things to him," she wrote two weeks ago.
The on-line fundraiser sought $20,000, but has raised $56,200 as of Monday afternoon.