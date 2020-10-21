STONEHAM, Maine -- A tractor-trailer hauling wood chips overturned on Main Street on Monday morning, pinning the driver in the cab and leaving him with minor injuries.
The 2006 Kenworth owned by Western Maine Timberlands of Fryeburg was driven by Brenton S. Bennett, 63, of Milan, New Hampshire, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said. When it came around a left curve the trailer started to tip, striking two sets of trees near 463 Main St. After getting past the trees, the trailer flipped onto its side, taking the tractor with it.
The accident also severed a Central Maine Power pole, knocking out power in the area.
Bennett was extricated from the cab with assistance from the Stoneham Fire Department. He was transported to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway with minor injuries and released, Urquhart said.
Traffic was detoured around the scene while officials investigated and emergency crews cleared debris from the road, Urquhart said.
Main Street is also Route 5.
