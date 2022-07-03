Injured Weare man and another rider cited for speed after ATV crash in Columbia Jul 3, 2022 Jul 3, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save COLUMBIA - A Weare man was injured Saturday in an ATV crash on Kelsey Notch Trail that officials attribute to speeding.According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, Devon Rackliff, 27, failed to navigate a corner and collided with the back of another ATV that had also missed the corner and had crashed into a ditch.Rackliff's injuries were not life threatening, Fish and Game said, and he was taken by ambulance to Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for care."After investigating the crash, it was determined that unreasonable speed was the leading cause of the crashand the reason the ATV that Rackliff crashed into was also off the trail," Fish and Game said. Rackliff and the other operator were both ticketed for unreasonable speed. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man sought by Concord police after shooting Advocates mixed on gun bill’s mental health focus Nashua officers won't face charges related to 2019 shooting {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man shot to death; self-defense claim under investigation Four-alarm fire destroys Kennebec Lumber sawmill building Panera chowder sold in NH recalled for possibly ‘serious or life-threatening’ mistake Local woman, 60, dies after being hit by vehicle in Dover Death toll in Missouri Amtrak derailment climbs to four as NTSB probe begins Nashua officers won't face charges related to 2019 shooting Portsmouth teen shot after gun accidentally discharges, police say Three motorcycle crashes in three days leave three dead, two badly hurt Tewksbury man identified as motorcyclist killed in North Hampton wreck with alleged drunk driver Londonderry man arrested after leading police on chase Request News Coverage