COLUMBIA - A Weare man was injured Saturday in an ATV crash on Kelsey Notch Trail that officials attribute to speeding.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, Devon Rackliff, 27, failed to navigate a corner and collided with the back of another ATV that had also missed the corner and had crashed into a ditch.

Rackliff's injuries were not life threatening, Fish and Game said, and he was taken by ambulance to Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for care.

"After investigating the crash, it was determined that unreasonable speed was the leading cause of the crash

and the reason the ATV that Rackliff crashed into was also off the trail," Fish and Game said. Rackliff and the other operator were both ticketed for unreasonable speed.