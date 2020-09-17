A 54-year-old inmate was found dead Thursday morning at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord, officials said.
The New Hampshire Department of Corrections, in coordination with New Hampshire State Police, is investigating the death of Wayne Walker.
“Correctional staff responded to Mr. Walker at approximately 5:35 am today during rounds,” a news release issued Thursday said. “Correctional officers and medical responders attempted life-saving measures on Mr. Walker while awaiting support from Concord Emergency Medical Services team responding to the incident. Efforts to save Mr. Walker were unsuccessful.”
Walker was admitted into the prison in 2008 for multiple sentences of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault out of Rockingham County. He had a current maximum release date of Jan. 10, 2028.