The I-89 Exit 19 northbound on-/off-ramp as well as the I-89 southbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed starting the night of Monday, Dec. 5, to make drainage improvements on the ramps, according to NH DOT.

Construction is anticipated to be completed over three nights. The northbound off-ramp is scheduled for closure on Monday, Dec. 5, the northbound on-ramp on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the southbound off-ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.