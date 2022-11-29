The I-89 Exit 19 northbound on-/off-ramp as well as the I-89 southbound on-ramp will be temporarily closed starting the night of Monday, Dec. 5, to make drainage improvements on the ramps, according to NH DOT.
Construction is anticipated to be completed over three nights. The northbound off-ramp is scheduled for closure on Monday, Dec. 5, the northbound on-ramp on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the southbound off-ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The work schedule is weather dependent and may start or finish later in the week.
Motorists should be aware that at no time will more than one of the on-/off-ramps be closed at a time. A detour utilizing temporary construction signs will be put in place directing traffic to use either I-89 northbound/southbound Exit 18 or 20 to reverse directions to access one of the open ramps at Exit 19. In the event work progresses more rapidly than expected it may be possible to close a second ramp at night to minimize the number of nights the crew is on-site.
Crews have finished the reconstruction of the Exit 19 northbound on- and off-ramps and have also completed the rehabilitation work on the I-89 northbound bridge over the Mascoma River. Work will resume on the I-89 northbound bridge over Route 4 and will continue into the summer of 2023. Traffic will remain in the current configuration until the work on the bridge over Route 4 is complete.