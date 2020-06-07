As police departments grapple with how they can improve after George Floyd’s death and the nationwide swell of protests, some are pointing to the complaints against the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck as a warning ignored.
Taking complaints seriously is critical to keeping the public’s trust, New Hampshire police leaders said.
“We investigate every complaint. That’s done 100% of the time,” Manchester police Deputy Chief Ryan Grant said. “There’s never a time we receive a complaint where it’s dismissed or not investigated.”
“There needs to be a system in place that’s established and credible to get rid of problem officers,” Nashua police chief Michael Carignan said in a Friday Zoom meeting.
“A complaint by any citizen, it doesn’t fall into a hole,” Durham police chief David Kurz said. “There has to be a conclusion.”
Complaints range from rudeness to allegations of crimes by police. The attorney general’s office would investigate allegations of crimes committed by police, Kurz said, while departments investigate complaints that officers violated department rules.
Nashua deputy chief James Testaverde said the chief reviews every civilian complaint filed against the department before an officer is assigned to investigate.
Sometimes an investigation finds an officer followed the rules, Testaverde said, but an incident could prompt an examination of a policy. Other times, he said, an officer needs more training. And some police do break the rules, he said.
Grant and Testaverde said that in Manchester and Nashua, civilian complaints are reviewed quarterly along with officers’ reports on use of force and car crashes. The two departments also review measures like how often officers take sick days.
In smaller agencies like Durham, Kurz said chiefs are often aware of problematic officers before a pattern of complaints emerges.
“If there’s a problem here, we’re going to see it,” he said.
Kurz said the Durham department pays close attention to complaints, and not only for the public’s sake. Catching problems early can also help the officers: First responders, including police, have higher rates of suicide than the general population.
“Maybe the officer has something going on at home. Maybe there’s an alcohol issue,” Kurz said. “’Hey, you have three complaints against you this year — is there something going on with you we’re missing?’”
Testaverde said staying on top of of complaints helps officers as well as the community.
Some people will never really trust the police, Grant said, but he said taking complaints seriously helps.
“Properly handling civilian complaints fosters a high degree of public confidence,” Grant said. “If people don’t believe their complaints are being taken seriously, they’re never going to trust the police are going to do the right thing.”
Soon after Floyd’s death, reports surfaced that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in his death, was the subject of at least 17 complaints. Unlike in Minnesota, New Hampshire police departments have not had to disclose complaints and records of misconduct.
A recent state Supreme Court decision may soften the barrier around police personnel records. Gilles Bissonnette, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the decision could aid the release of misconduct records.
“Until one week ago, law enforcement and municipalities had taken the view that that type of prior misconduct that we’ve seen in Minneapolis was exempt from disclosure categorically under our right-to-know law,” Bissonnette said. He predicted there will be more public access to misconduct records. “This is what people have been protesting about across the country: police officer misconduct and a culture shielding misconduct.”
Kurz said he worries about making all complaints public, particularly since not all are substantiated. Officers on the midnight shift tend to be subjected to more complaints, he said, just because they are busier. He said maybe records of founded complaints should be released.
“But a lot of those would turn out to be terminations anyway,” he said.