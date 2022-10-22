Federal investigators have begun trying to figure out why a small plane crashed in Keene on Friday, killing both passengers and sparking a fire that damaged a small apartment building.
The single-engine plane, a Beechcraft Sierra, took off Friday evening from Dillant-Hopkins Airport. Minutes later, just before 7 p.m., the plane crashed into a garage attached to a small apartment building on Lower Main Street, just north of the Swanzey town line — less than a mile from the airport.
Both passengers on the plane died, according to Keene city officials. Officials have not released the names of the victims to the public.
It is still not clear how or why the plane crashed.
Bystanders’ photos and videos posted online show a small apartment building engulfed in flames after the crash.
People were home when the plane crashed into the building, said Keene Fire Department Chief Donald Farquhar, but no one in the building was hurt.
The fire spread quickly from the crash, and it took firefighters almost two hours to bring the fire under control. Keene firefighters called for help from nearby towns in New Hampshire and Vermont to deal with the blaze, bringing the fire under control just before 9 p.m. Friday.
A small church nearby, Hope Chapel, was not damaged.
Investigators from state and federal agencies will be working to determine what caused the crash in the weeks and months to come, with more information to be shared in the coming days.
National Transportation Safety Board officials will lead the investigation, with help from the Federal Aviation Administration and state and local officials. But as of Saturday afternoon, little was known about how and why the plane crashed.
The plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, said Keene Mayor George Hansel.
Monadnock Aviation offers charter flights, and training for people who want to get recreational pilots licenses.
The company, owned by Navy veteran Beth Bendel, was recognized in 2018 by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the state’s veteran-owned business of the year.
A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration expected the plane’s identification number would be made public Monday.