Keene plane crash

According to multiple reports, a plane crashed in Keene Friday night, sparking a fire.

Federal investigators have begun trying to figure out why a small plane crashed in Keene on Friday, killing both passengers and sparking a fire that damaged a small apartment building.

The single-engine plane, a Beechcraft Sierra, took off Friday evening from Dillant-Hopkins Airport. Minutes later, just before 7 p.m., the plane crashed into a garage attached to a small apartment building on Lower Main Street, just north of the Swanzey town line — less than a mile from the airport.