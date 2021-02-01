A blaze that destroyed Countryberries gift shop in Deerfield last week is one of several fires that have kept firefighters busy in communities around the state in recent days.
The cause of Friday morning’s two-alarm fire at 330 North Road remains under investigation, but Deerfield Fire Chief Matt Fisher said it’s not believed to be suspicious.
The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. in the two-story building, which housed the popular gift shop in the front and a garage used for storage in the back, Fisher said.
The garage portion was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and began attacking the fire with temperatures in the single digits.
“There were a few slip and falls with all the ice we created for ourselves,” Fisher said.
The building was located near the home of property owners Bruce and Kathy Graham, but Fisher said the residence was not damaged.
Kathy Graham began Countryberries as a home business in 1991 while she was a stay-at-home mom. The thriving business, which sells country home decor, moved into the new building when it was constructed in 1996.
Fisher said the shop and garage were a total loss.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
“We are thankful the shop was closed and that no customers or staff were harmed. We’re thankful Bruce and Kathy were in their house behind the shop and awoke in time to discover the fire and get to safety. We are thankful to our neighbors and EMTs for taking care of them. We are thankful to the firefighters for their incredible work, and while the shop and garage have been completely destroyed, their home is still intact and safe to live in,” said a message posted on the Facebook page for Countryberries.
Meanwhile, Stratham fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a 19th century house at 15 Jack Rabbit Lane Saturday morning.
On Sunday afternoon, firefighters from several towns responded to a two-alarm fire that burned a residence at 43 Sweet St. in Danville.