An investigation by the parent company of the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant pointed to human error as the cause of last month’s false alarm, and the company said it has developed a new procedure to make sure state and local officials get notified quickly in case of any future “inadvertent alarm activations.”
Nine of the more than 120 alarms along the Seacoast were accidentally activated during a test last month, according to NextEra Energy, the Florida company that controls Seabrook Station.
The accidental activation of alarms came during a test that has run every two weeks since the plant opened more than 30 years ago, NextEra spokesman Bill Orlove said Thursday.
Plant workers running what was meant to be a silent test of the alarms accidentally sounded some of the alarms. Orlove said an investigation found no equipment malfunctioned.
The power plant was running normally the whole time, Orlove said.
To cut down on the chance of another false alarm, Orlove said NextEra was revising the silent alarm-testing process to include more supervision to make sure the processes are followed to the letter.
The company is also mandating extra training for Seabrook staff.
In case of a real emergency at Seabrook, Orlove said plant officials have a detailed plan to communicate with federal, state and local officials.
But a false alarm, like the accidental activation of the sirens last month, did not have a detailed handbook.
Seabrook officials contacted the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management “within minutes” of the alarms sounding, Orlove said.
But the plant did not have a plan to communicate with town officials, local police and emergency operations centers to let them know there was no problem at Seabrook Station.
As a result, there was no uniform communication with local officials, Orlove said.
Orlove said there is now a plan for plant staff to contact local officials in the event of a false alarm, Orlove said, just as they would do in case of a real emergency.
Orlove said there was not a standard or goal for how quickly the plant staff would make contact with local officials and first responders.
“Our standard is timely and accurate information,” Orlove said.