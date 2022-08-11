An investigation by the parent company of the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant pointed to human error as the cause of last month’s false alarm, and the company said it has developed a new procedure to make sure state and local officials get notified quickly in case of any future “inadvertent alarm activations.”

Nine of the more than 120 alarms along the Seacoast were accidentally activated during a test last month, according to NextEra Energy, the Florida company that controls Seabrook Station.