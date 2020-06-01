HAMPTON — When the crowd at a rally seeking change after the death of George Floyd took a knee and called on police to join them, Seabrook Deputy Police Chief Kevin Gelineau and Hampton police Lt. Alex Reno didn’t hesitate.
“Color doesn’t matter. We’re all human beings,” Gelineau said after the demonstrators applauded their show of solidarity.
It was one of the most powerful moments of the 90-minute rally that brought nearly 200 people to the Seashell complex on Hampton Beach Monday afternoon to voice their outrage over the killing of the black man by Minneapolis, Minn., police.
Unlike other protests that have led to riots and looting in cities across the country, the beach rally was peaceful.
Monday was the first day that the beach reopened and businesses hurting from the coronavirus pandemic were hoping for a busy day, but many decided to close early or not open because they worried that the rally might turn violent.
Emad Ali, owner of The Big Kahuna, boarded up his windows to protect his retail store just in case things got ugly.
“I see it as an excuse to go steal stuff,” he said of the protests where riots have broken out and businesses have been damaged and looted.
The Sea Ketch restaurant, JB’s Seafood, and numerous other businesses felt it was better to remain closed for the day.
“We’re taking precautionary measures and we hope everybody stays safe,” said Traci Shaake, JB’s Seafood manager.
With the exception of one agitator who left the rally shortly after it began, police reported no trouble.
Many of those who attended said their goal was to spread their message peacefully.
The crowd was nearly silent as a recorded speech by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was played at the start of the rally.
“It’s not black versus white. It’s everyone versus racism,” said 22-year-old Jacob Chiza, a black man from Manchester.
Chiza said it’s time for their voices to be heard.
“We walk into the store and they assume we’re stealing, and that hurts us. Not all of us are the same,” he said. “I can do the same crime that you do, but I’ll get in way more trouble than you. How is that fair? Enough is enough and only together we can make a change.”
He condemned the violence in other cities, saying it sends the wrong message and is “violating what we stood for.”
Paul Buckles, 48, of Hampton, also spoke against the violence.
Buckles, who is black, said it’s important for his son and others to see black and white people standing together.
“Unlike the ’60s and most of the ’70s there was a divide between black and white, but in 2020 there’s a different vibe and a different feel. I feel we need white men and women to join our fight because this is a humanitarian issue and not to just be looked at as a black agenda,” he said.
Keondray Lucas, a 19-year-old black man from Portsmouth, said it was the first time he’s participated in a “Black Lives Matter” demonstration.
“I have never felt a feeling like it before,” he said.
For Lucas, seeing the police officers taking a knee was a healing moment. He fought back tears behind his face mask as he reflected on the rally and the support from police.
Gelineau, the Seabrook deputy police chief who took a knee, said it was encouraging to see the crowd recognize that there are good police officers.
“We are just as devastated as they are about what happened in Minneapolis, and we’re here today to allow them to have a safe protest and we’re glad they were able to do that,” he said.